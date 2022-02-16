By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz
WINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A family escaped a house fire in Winfield Township Wednesday afternoon.
The fire started at the home on Clearfield Road around 3 p.m.
The fire started at the home on Clearfield Road around 3 p.m.
The homeowners said they were trying to take a nap when their son ran in and said the house was on fire. They barely managed to escape and said all they could do was watch their home go up in flames.
They said had it happened at night, things could have ended differently.
It looks like the fire may have started in the kitchen from initial reports.