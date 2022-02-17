By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 18-year-old is accused of leading police on a car chase through the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and crashing into another car inside.

Police said a trooper saw a black Nissan Altima driving erratically on Interstate-376, but when the trooper tried to stop the driver, he took off through the tunnel before crashing into another car.

A witness inside the tunnel caught the crash on his dashcam and said it all happened within seconds.

“I look to my left rearview mirror and I saw a car swerve from the right to the left lane at a ridiculous speed through the tunnels. I would estimate 65 to 70 miles per hour,” Thomas Maryanski said. “He passed me doing that speed and realized the vehicles in front of me, which were about 30 yards ahead of me, started braking. Everybody started slowing down and he slammed on his brakes, but it was too late. He lost control of his car, slammed into the car in the right lane. He flipped back and smashed against the wall and came to a stop.”

Maryanski said seconds later, the man got out of his car and started running out of the tunnel.

“He reached for something in his waistband, kicked his shoes off, and started running towards the exit of the tunnel. That’s when the police cars showed up and jumped out and screamed, ‘Stop, stop.’”

Police said a trooper then heard what he believed to be a gunshot.

“The trooper then tactically exited the tunnel and subsequently located the fleeing suspect,” police said in a release.

A woman stuck in traffic outside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel watched as police arrested an 18 y/o that’s accused of sending police on a chase and then crashing in the tunnel. @KDKA

When police searched the scene, they found a gun and one spent shell casing inside the weapon.

The 18-year-old was later identified as Cash Jones. He is facing a list of charges, including careless driving, carrying a firearm without a license and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

“After that, a couple of police officers came back down the tunnel and secured the scene and came to us and said it’s going to be a while, a long while,” Maryanski said. “He (an officer) said because the suspect shot at one of our police officers.”

The crash shut down the tunnel for about two hours. Maryanski said the entire incident could have been much worse.

“That could have been a 10 to 15 car pileup that would have been horrid,” Maryanski said.

Police said a woman was driving the vehicle that was hit by the suspect in the crash. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to polioce. The suspect also had minor injuries.

Police added that Jones and his car had a strong smell of marijuana.

Jones is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.