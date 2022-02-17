CLICK HERE2022 Fish Fry Submission Form
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A wrong-way crash has hurt at least one person and involved multiple vehicles in Washington County.

The crash happened on Interstate 70 near the I-79 Junction northbound.

One vehicle could be seen on top of another.

State police confirmed to KDKA that it was a wrong-way crash.

The condition of the person injured in the crash is unknown.

Traffic is slow and getting by in one lane.

