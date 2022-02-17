By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A wrong-way crash has hurt at least one person and involved multiple vehicles in Washington County.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Wind Advisory And Flood Watches In Place On Thursday
The crash happened on Interstate 70 near the I-79 Junction northbound.
One vehicle could be seen on top of another.READ MORE: Report: Mother Of Toddler Found With No Pulse In Fayette County Now Facing Charges
State police confirmed to KDKA that it was a wrong-way crash.
The condition of the person injured in the crash is unknown.
Traffic is slow and getting by in one lane.MORE NEWS: Rising Inflation Costing Families Hundreds Of Dollars Per Month
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details