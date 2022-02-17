By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for the person accused of firing shots during a road rage incident in downtown Pittsburgh.
The victim told police he was behind a red Chevy Impala that was blocking two lanes at the intersection of Smithfield Street and Fort Pitt Boulevard around 12:30 Thursday.
He said he honked his horn and when he pulled up alongside the Impala, the passenger fired several rounds at his car before taking off, heading downtown.
While the victim's car was hit twice in the rear driver's side door, he wasn't injured.
No one has been arrested yet. Police are investigating.