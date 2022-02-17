By KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today's average gas price in America is $3.522 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
Pennsylvanians are paying nearly 20 cents more, at $3.718 per gallon, according to AAA.
Below is a state-by-state map of today’s average daily gas prices.
