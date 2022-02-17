CLICK HERE2022 Fish Fry Submission Form
By KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today’s average gas price in America is $3.522 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Pennsylvanians are paying nearly 20 cents more, at $3.718 per gallon, according to AAA.

Below is a state-by-state map of today’s average daily gas prices.

Average daily gas prices. (Photo: gasprices.aaa.com)

