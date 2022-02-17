By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Hays bald eagles defended their nest and eggs against a squirrel intruder.
Video captured on the live camera in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood shows the father bird aggressively going after the squirrel climbing under the nest.
Both birds were in the nest at the time, incubating two eggs.
The dad can be seen flapping his wings at the squirrel, which sticks around for a few minutes before making its way back down the tree. The father keeps standing watch for a little bit longer while the mamma bird watches over their eggs.
WATCH: Part 2 of the confrontation
Bird lovers can watch the eagles through a new crisper camera with audio this year. You can watch it live right here.
There are now three eggs in the nest, the latest laid Thursday.