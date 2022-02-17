By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There's another egg in the Hays eagles' nest.
Egg number three came at 4:46 p.m. Thursday, a few days after the first Friday and the second Monday.
The eagles will take turns staying in the nest, incubating the eggs and making sure they're never left unattended.
After hatching, the eaglets will stay in the nest for several days. The Audobon Society says in Pennsylvania, the eaglets usually leave around mid-summer and keep coming back until their parents kick them out.
Last year, the eagles laid three eggs. The first hatched near the end of March.
Bird lovers can watch the eagles through a new, crisper camera with audio this year. The camera livestreams the nest in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood. You can watch it right here.
There’s also a camera installed for a nest at the Mon Valley Works Irvin Plant in West Mifflin this year.