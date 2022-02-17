PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Coronavirus cases have seen a steady decline, as they are at their lowest in Allegheny County in months.

But doctors say the possibility of herd immunity does not mean everybody is safe. Dr. Graham Snyder, the medical director of infection prevention at UPMC, said herd immunity is a good thing, but it is not everything.

“I don’t think though that herd immunity will be the answer, so to speak, for the COVID-19 pandemic,” Snyder said.

Although 73 percent of Americans are considered immune to the Omicron variant, Snyder said the coronavirus has shown the ability to adapt and change. He said immunity just means that your body is more prepared for what is to come.

“And that means the likelihood that the virus will cause a serious illness goes down, and the likelihood that the virus will be very effective at transmitting throughout our communities will also go down,” Snyder said.

In the grand scheme of things, it means fewer hospital visits and deaths.

“I don’t think that herd immunity will mean the virus will go away,” Snyder said. “We’ve never had a global pandemic where herd immunity resulted in the disappearance of that illness.”

Snyder said when it comes to masks, the CDC is expected to update its guidance as soon as next week. He said no matter the guidance, the safest option is to continue wearing them.