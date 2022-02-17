By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLYDE, Pa. (KDKA) — Humane workers are caring for a group of neglected dogs found roaming in southern Indiana County.
Investigators say the owner died, leaving no one to care for them.
The workers don’t have an exact count but believe there are more than 40 dogs on the property. Several of them rounded up Thursday morning, but there are more still roaming free.
Animal rescue groups in Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are coordinating on the rescue.
Cambria County Humane Society, Cambria County Animal Response Team, Indiana County Humane Society and Action for Animals Humane Society are caring for them.
It is unknown when the dogs will be up for adoption.