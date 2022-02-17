HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Western Pennsylvania has become known for producing terrific female athletes over the years, but most of those competitors faced off against other females.

Up in Hampton Township right now, there’s a girl who is squaring off against the boys and doing quite well for herself. Isabella McNutt doesn’t necessarily “look” like a “fierce competitor,” but looks can be deceiving.

“I just love the intensity of the sport,” McNutt said. “I just love going in there and competing and I love the team because the team we have here is amazing.”

Growing up, McNutt participated in martial arts but had never wrestled before trying out for the varsity team last fall. Despite her lack of experience, she quickly became the starter at 106 pounds.

“She’s picking up technique faster than most first-year athletes or first-year varsity wrestlers,” said Hampton head wrestling coach Nickolas Endres. “And she’s a starter on the team so that part has been very impressive.”

Like most high schools, Hampton does not have a sanctioned girls wrestling team, so McNutt has matched up against boys all season.

“It’s definitely an interesting experience because you’re surrounded by boys,” McNutt said. “That’s definitely different as a girl because you don’t normally do things that boys do. But coming in here, it’s been a great environment and I’ve definitely enjoyed it.”

“Her teammates treat her just the same as everybody else,” Endres said. “I don’t see them taking it easier on her in any way, nor do I think that they would because she’s the one setting the example oftentimes in the room.”

McNutt is the first female wrestler in 20 years at the school. Earlier this season, McNutt gave the home crowd a thrill with her first varsity win.

In addition to winning some matches against the boys, she’s also been wrestling girls at individual meets. She recently took second place at the Western Pennsylvania District Championships. And with two years left in high school, she has a bright future in the sport regardless of who she matches up against.

“I wouldn’t put any limits on her potential,” Endres said. “After I’ve watched her this whole season, I don’t think there’s anything she can’t do once she puts her mind to it. I’m really looking forward to what’s to come for her.”

What’s to come for McNutt could be a scholarship. Several colleges have women’s wrestling programs and after just one year in the sport, she’s already making plans to visit some of those schools.