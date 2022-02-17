FIRST ALERTWind advisory, flood watches on tap
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh is turning into Margaritaville this summer.

Jimmy Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band are coming to The Pavilion At Star Lake on July 16.

Buffet was supposed to come to Pittsburgh last summer but his show was canceled due to a scheduling conflict. Parrotheads haven’t seen Buffet in the ‘Burgh since 2018.

“Pittsburgh it’s been too long,” he tweeted.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. Preslae begins the day before.