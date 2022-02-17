By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re in search of a job, there are plenty of opportunities coming up around the area.READ MORE: Shots Fired During Downtown Road Rage Incident
Next Thursday, Live! Casino is holding a hiring event.
There are two different sessions. The first is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you can’t make that, there is another from 3 to 6 p.m.
The casino’s recruitment center is located at Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg.
Available positions include — line cooks, table games dealers, guest services and security ambassadors.READ MORE: Doctors Say Possibility Of Herd Immunity Does Not Mean Everybody Is Safe
But, the Pittsburgh Pirates are also recruiting for the upcoming baseball season.
Aramark is hosting two hiring events to fill open positions at PNC Park. The first is this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the ballpark. The second is next Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
They’re looking to hire concessions staff, servers, cooks and more.
Click here for more information.MORE NEWS: Neglected Dogs Rescued From Property In Indiana County
If you’re hired, Aramark says you’ll also have opportunities to work at Heinz Field and PPG Paints Arena.