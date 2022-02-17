By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re in search of a job, there are plenty of opportunities coming up around the area.

Next Thursday, Live! Casino is holding a hiring event.

There are two different sessions. The first is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you can’t make that, there is another from 3 to 6 p.m.

The casino’s recruitment center is located at Westmoreland Mall in Greensburg.

Available positions include — line cooks, table games dealers, guest services and security ambassadors.

Click here to pre-register.

But, the Pittsburgh Pirates are also recruiting for the upcoming baseball season.

Aramark is hosting two hiring events to fill open positions at PNC Park. The first is this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the ballpark. The second is next Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

They’re looking to hire concessions staff, servers, cooks and more.

Click here for more information.

If you’re hired, Aramark says you’ll also have opportunities to work at Heinz Field and PPG Paints Arena.