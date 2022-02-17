By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a missing Uber driver found dead over the weekend.

The Allegheny County Police Department said 22-year-old Calvin Crew, of Penn Hills, was arrested and charged Thursday night. He is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to authorities.

The body of 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza had a single gunshot wound, police said. Her body was found Saturday afternoon on Rosecrest Drive in Monroeville.

Spicuzza’s family first reported her missing to Turtle Creek police last Friday. They said she never came home after driving around Uber fares the day before. Pitcairn police found her car along 4th Street on Saturday morning, just hours before her body was found in Monroeville.

Uber agreed to send police data like GPS locations, trip information and details like who she picked up that night.

Crew was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, where he awaits his arraignment. Police have not yet said how he is connected to Spicuzza.

