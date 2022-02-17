FIRST ALERTWind advisory, flood watches on tap
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Fayette County, Fire, Local TV, Salvage Yard

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DAWSON, Pa. (KDKA) – A firefighter was injured after a large fire broke out at a salvage yard in Fayette County.

The call came in around 11:45 Thursday morning, dispatchers confirmed. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The giant flames and thick black smoke at Marsh Auto Salvage on Banning Road were captured on camera Thursday.

Warning: explicit language

The fire appeared to be under control around 1:30 p.m.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports one of the Quonset hut buildings crews apparently work in was heavily damaged by the fire, and it appears some equipment was damaged too. He’s working to learn more.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.