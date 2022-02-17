By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DAWSON, Pa. (KDKA) – A firefighter was injured after a large fire broke out at a salvage yard in Fayette County.
The call came in around 11:45 Thursday morning, dispatchers confirmed. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The giant flames and thick black smoke at Marsh Auto Salvage on Banning Road were captured on camera Thursday.
Warning: explicit language
The fire appeared to be under control around 1:30 p.m.
KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reports one of the Quonset hut buildings crews apparently work in was heavily damaged by the fire, and it appears some equipment was damaged too. He’s working to learn more.
