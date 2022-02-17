By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
BIRMINGHAM (KDKA) – The purple and orange are back for the revival of the United States Football League and the Maulers now officially have a uniform.
HAMMER TIME 🔨
The 2022 Maulers unis are officially here 💪 pic.twitter.com/vnmepwF0kk
— Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) February 17, 2022
With the return of the purple and orange, the iconic steelworker logo is featured on the helmet, which is purple with an orange stripe across the top.
The draft is scheduled for February 22 and the season will begin on April 16 with the inaugural season being played completely in Birmingham, Alabama.