By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The mother of a toddler who was found “ice-cold” and without a pulse has been charged along with the father.

Haylee Arnold is facing several charges including simple assault, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a report from the Herald-Standard, Arnold “chose not act” as her child was severely neglected.

Back in January, police were called to a home in Georges Township where a toddler was found hypothermic and with no pulse.

Police were then told by a doctor that she was severely neglected and underweight.

The house was in disrepair when police arrived, filled with fecal matter, garbage, spoiled food, and insects. That included the room where the child slept in her playpen.

Keith Kalbaugh, the toddler’s father, is facing charges of aggravated assault and neglect.