NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — New Kensington volunteer firefighters are ready just in case flooding becomes an issue this week.

As heavy rain continues to fall, rivers and creeks are rising. New Kensington Fire Chief Ed Saliba said his team is concerned about the southern end of New Kensington because if the Pucketa Creek takes on a lot of water, it can cause some flooding. The Pucketa Creek flows into the Allegheny River.

A resident who lives next to the Little Pucketa Creek said there’s usually very little water in the creek. That wasn’t the case on Thursday night, as water was already rising and flowing quickly.

Saliba said residents whose basements are prone to flooding should take steps now to prevent as much damage as possible. They should start by raising basement appliances, moving valuables upstairs, placing sandbags in problem areas, checking basement drains and clearing gutters.

“Make sure that your gutters and your downspouts are able to take water, make sure that the water that’s coming from your roofs is discharged away from the foundation so additional waters don’t penetrate the area next to the foundation and possibly get into the structure itself,” Saliba said.

New Ken volunteer firefighters are taking precautions, including making sure the electric and gasoline-powered water pumps are working, refueled and ready to go if residents find a lot of water in their basements.

“The rain is going to get heavier. Residents need to periodically check everything and make sure everything’s OK,” said Saliba.

Firefighters and swift water crews are also ready to tackle any other flooding issues. When it comes to the roads, Saliba said drivers should keep one thing in mind.

“If you’re traveling, don’t just assume the puddle across the road is just a puddle, especially with these heavy rains and creeks rising and other areas of southwestern Pennsylvania where rivers can overflow. Do not attempt to drive through that. Turn around and go back to a different route because there is a lot of times people think they can make it and they cannot make it,” he said.

If you see flooding in your basement or on a road and you think you need help, call 911.