PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Inflation is rising at the fastest rate in 40 years, with the Department of Labor putting that rate at 7.5%.

7.5% might just be a number in a news story, but that rate hits home when you go grocery shopping or fill up your tank with gas.

KDKA’s John Shumway has some tips on how to offset those rising prices.

Financial experts suggest taking a close look at where money is going out the door, such as streaming services and memberships that might not be used heavily.

The gas pump is one of the biggest inflation offenders, and avoiding some trips may be able to help ease that burden.

More consistent driving and avoiding speeding and idling can help get rid of a lot of the rising costs.

Another way to save more on gas is ordering more things online and letting Amazon and UPS burn their gas.

One more tip is to call your cell phone provider and ask if you can eliminate some charges and work a better deal.

When it comes to food costs, discount grocery stores can help when trying to keep prices low.

Experts suggest swapping out some items where there can be significant savings, like buying ground beef instead of a steak, or less expensive fish, if it’s something you feel like you would still want to eat.

Having a plan when going to the store and sticking with that plan is a pivotal part of the process.

One final suggestion — reduce the number of times you shop, as that will likely lead to less spending.