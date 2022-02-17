CLICK HERE2022 Fish Fry Submission Form
The arena announced on social media Wednesday that Stewart, along with Cheap Trick will be performing on September 7.
By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve been searching for a reason to believe that a popular rock singer could be coming to Pittsburgh, you can wonder no longer.

Rod Stewart will be playing a show at PPG Paints Arena in September.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on February 25.