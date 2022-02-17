By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’ve been searching for a reason to believe that a popular rock singer could be coming to Pittsburgh, you can wonder no longer.
Rod Stewart will be playing a show at PPG Paints Arena in September.
🚨New Show Alert🚨Rod Stewart in concert with special guest Cheap Trick on 9/7/22! Tickets go on sale 2/25/22 @ NOON! pic.twitter.com/UELkISqKIq
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) February 16, 2022
The arena announced on social media Wednesday that Stewart, along with Cheap Trick will be performing on September 7.
Tickets for the show will go on sale on February 25.