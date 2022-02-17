WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) — Tension in West Mifflin could come to a head Thursday night as teachers prepare to explain their recent vote of “no confidence” in Superintendent Jeff Soles.

Community member and parent Rachel Kuzia told KDKA-TV that she plans to attend the meeting and bring her daughter, one of her three children who have gone through the West Mifflin Area School District.

“I just don’t know if he has any positive direction for us and our district or if he’s pulling it down,” said Kuzia.

Teachers plan to speak out and tell the school board that they’ve lost all confidence in Soles following a 164-3 vote of “no confidence.” A statement released said he’s “shown both disregard and contempt for educators and professionals and for the well-being of vulnerable students.”

Kuzia told KDKA the “tone and feel” in the district has shifted and she’s not sensing the type of leadership the district needs.

“I don’t think our district has ever had something like that, so if the teachers are taking this step forward they must seriously be unhappy with their work environment,” said Kuzia. “Getting paid that much and not representing the district in a positive way the way he should for everyone is just ridiculous.”

Soles did not return our calls for comment on Thursday. In advance of Thursday night’s meeting, teachers asked for people to wear blue in a show of solidarity with the teachers and post the photos on social media with the hashtag “TitanVoiceUnite.”

Some close to the situation forwarded photos to KDKA, showing support from Steel Valley and Duquesne schools districts, as well as the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

Superintendent Soles, who signed a five-year contract with the district, is a little more than one full year into his time with the district. He resigned as superintendent of the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District in the summer of 2020 to take the job in West Mifflin.