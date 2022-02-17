By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Winchester School students involved in a Snapchat video that mocked the death of George Floyd have been dismissed.

In a letter sent to families, the school said, “the students directly involved in the recent diversity, equity, and inclusion violation are no longer members of our community.”

Last week, students called on the school leadership to do more when the video surfaced, saying the school was more interested in protecting its image.

“[We] understand that many have been frustrated with how long it has taken to move through this process, as well as what is perceived to be a lack of transparency,” the letter continued. “With a matter such as this one, it was crucial that we allowed our processes to guide our work.”

In the letter, the school laid out what it plans to do in the coming weeks, including meeting with students, parents, and staff. There will also be a parent/guardian town hall.