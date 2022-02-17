By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was killed in a wrong-way hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Washington County.READ MORE: Jimmy Buffet Returns To Pittsburgh This Summer
The crash happened near the I-79 junction northbound early on Thursday morning.
Leandre Woods, 48, is accused of driving west in the eastbound lane and hitting 32-year-old Joscelyn Vith, who was taken to a hospital where she died.
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Watches And Advisories In Place For Flooding And Damaging Winds
After the crash, police said Woods ran from his pick-up truck. He went to the hospital before going to the barracks, troopers said.
Police and the district attorney will file charges.
Woods is cooperating with investigators and will be taken to the Washington County Jail.MORE NEWS: Black History Month: Freedom House Ambulance Service
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details