PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Investigators are crediting the relentless work of detectives, Uber’s cooperation and tips from the community for the quick arrest in the shooting death of an Uber driver last weekend.

Following the arrest of 22-year-old Calvin Crew on Thursday evening, Allegheny County police say the investigation into death of 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza is still ongoing. They say it is unclear what happened in the time that her dashcam was shut off and her death, but it must have been “terrifying for Christine.”

Crew is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence, police said.

Detectives believe Crew was robbing Spicuzza, police authorities said. There is no known relationship between Crew and Spicuzza.

“This is a sad and tragic case … that left four children without their mother,” police said during a Friday morning news conference about the arrest.

Spicuzza had a single gunshot wound, police said. Her body was found Saturday afternoon on Rosecrest Drive in Monroeville.

Spicuzza’s family first reported her missing to Turtle Creek police last Friday. They said she never came home after driving around Uber fares the day before. Pitcairn police found her car along 4th Street on Saturday morning, just hours before her body was found in Monroeville.

Uber agreed to send police data like GPS locations, trip information and details like who she picked up that night. Police said that information was valuable in the investigation.

In addition, police said tips came in from all over the community, which also helped bring in the suspect.

As for Spicuzza’s family, police said they are relieved there has been an arrest and investigators are relieved to give them a quick resolution.

According to the criminal complaint, an Uber was called Thursday around 9:15 p.m. to a house in Pitcairn on Brinton Road for Crew. It was requested for a trip to Deram Drive in Penn Hills.

According to the criminal complaint, Spicuzza’s missing dash camera was found by officers in Penn Hills. The cam was found during a recanvass of one of the areas police focused on in the initial investigation, police said.

The camera revealed that Crew placed a gun to the back of Spicuzza’s head about 10 minutes after getting in the Uber, telling her to “keep driving,” according to the complaint. Spicuzza, according to court documents, responded by saying, “Come on, I have a family,” with Crew saying, “I got a family, too, now drive.”

Spicuzza pleaded again with Crew, saying, “I’m begging you, I have four kids,” but the video ended after Crew said, “Do what I say and everything will be all right,” the complaint says.

Police say GPS records show they drove through several neighborhoods. Along the way, phone records showed Spicuzza’s cash apps were accessed. Investigators are still going through her phone.

It is unknown if Crew got away with anything or money belonging to Spicuzza.

She and Crew then drove to Monroeville, where police say she was shot.

Crew was taken Thursday to the Allegheny County Jail, where he awaits his arraignment.

He had been in custody on a warrant for a gun charge from Northern Regional police, but he was arraigned and released.

