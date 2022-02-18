Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Peppercorn

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

This handsome guy is Peppercorn! He came to Animal Friends with a few other rabbits after their owner could no longer care for them. He is an active, young bunny who enjoys any chance to run around during our BunRuns. He especially enjoys digging in a box of shredded paper! Peppercorn would do best in home with an experienced rabbit owner who can give him the space he needs to explore his new home.

To find out more about how to adopt the rabbits at Animal Friends, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Brutus

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Brutus is 11-months-old. Hoping to celebrate his first birthday with his adoptive family. Living with a foster. Loves playing with her dog. Housebroken. Smart. Affectionate.

To find out more about how to adopt Brutus, visit this link!

BONUS KITTENS:

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24