PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local grocery store chain is rolling out a new way to tackle hunger.

On Friday, Giant Eagle launched a mobile market that delivers hundreds of grocery store items to neighborhoods without a nearby store. The single-aisle market is located inside a trailer that is attached to the back of a pick-up truck.

It offers more than 250 grocery store staples like fresh meat, produce, dairy, household and pharmacy items. The market makes weekly two-to-three-hour visits in Sheraden, Homewood, Larimer, Braddock and Rankin.

Betty Drewery, of Sheraden, told KDKA that before the mobile market, she’d have to get a ride to the nearest grocery store miles away.

“It’s so convenient, easy to walk to, a couple blocks down. I enjoy it,” said Drewery.

According to the grocery store chain, this is just one of Giant Eagle’s numerous ways of addressing food insecurity and access.

Dan Donovan, a spokesperson for Giant Eagle, said, “It was incredibly important for us to identify community partners within each of these areas, that cannot just help us bring this to life but also educate us on how we can be most effective.”

The Jasmine Nyree Campus is one of those partners.

Myron Terry, director of the Learning Center at the Jasmine Nyree Campus, said, “We’re just looking for an opportunity for our community members to get to the grocery store. The nearest grocery store is a little over 2 miles away. So, if you don’t have a car, that makes it difficult. Who wants to walk down the street or hop on the city bus with grocery bags?”

