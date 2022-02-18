CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — While some local counties are dealing with flooding-related issues, others are dealing with a mess left by high winds.
KDKA-TV talked to numerous homeowners Friday in Connellsville who were taken by surprise by the intensity of the winds.
“It just came out of nowhere,” Cindy Lewandowski said.
"I heard my door slam and I was like, what the heck is going on out there?" Bobby Vivid said.
Powerful winds roared through Fayette County, leaving behind downed trees. Shingles from roofs also flew to parts unknown, along with siding from homes. Some of that siding came from Francis Molinaro’s home, which he was not happy about.
"Fortunately, I didn't have any roof damage, and I just had the roof put on a couple of years ago," Molinaro said.
The winds also left multiple businesses without power. Fortunately, no one was hurt in all of this.