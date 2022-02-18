By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged in connection with the death of a missing Uber driver found dead over the weekend.

The Allegheny County Police Department said 22-year-old Calvin Crew, of Penn Hills, was arrested and charged Thursday night. He is charged with criminal homicide, robbery and tampering with evidence, according to authorities.

The body of 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza had a single gunshot wound, police said. Her body was found Saturday afternoon on Rosecrest Drive in Monroeville.

Spicuzza’s family first reported her missing to Turtle Creek police last Friday. They said she never came home after driving around Uber fares the day before. Pitcairn police found her car along 4th Street on Saturday morning, just hours before her body was found in Monroeville.

Uber agreed to send police data like GPS locations, trip information and details like who she picked up that night.

WATCH: KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports:

According to the criminal complaint, an Uber was called Thursday around 9:15 p.m. to a house in Pitcairn on Brinton Road for Crew. It was requested for a trip to Deram Drive in Penn Hills.

According to the criminal complaint, Spicuzza’s missing dash camera was found by officers in Penn Hills. The camera revealed that Crew placed a gun to the back of Spicuzza’s head about 10 minutes after getting in the Uber, telling her to “keep driving,” according to the complaint. Spicuzza, according to court documents, responded by saying, “Come on, I have a family,” with Crew saying, “I got a family, too, now drive.”

Spicuzza pleaded again with Crew, saying, “I’m begging you, I have four kids,” but the video ended after Crew said, “Do what I say and everything will be all right,” the complaint says.

Police say GPS records show they drove through several neighborhoods. Along the way, phone records showed Spicuzza’s cash apps were accessed. Spicuzza and Crew then drove to Monroeville, where police say she was shot.

Crew was taken Thursday to the Allegheny County Jail, where he awaits his arraignment.

