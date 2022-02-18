PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thursday was a record setting day here in W. Pennsylvania with both daily rain totals and daily high temperature records being set.

As we start our day, flooding is still ongoing in several communities. This includes:

An active ice jam is ongoing in southeast Lawrence county along Slippery Rock Creek. The Flood Warning goes through at least 8:30a

High water on the Allegheny River at Rimer. The river is expected to rise above the flood stage of 19” tomorrow morning.

A broader flood advisory is in place through 8:30 for nearly all of Butler and Beaver county. A broad flood advisory is in place for Lawrence County through 10:30a.

Afternoon highs today will be near 30 degrees.

We now have a chance for some accumulating snow on Saturday morning. The timing of the snow is first thing Saturday morning beginning at around 6:00 a.m.

My confidence on this is low but model data all seems to be coming around to the snowy solution through the morning. I have Pittsburgh possibly seeing up to an inch of snow with places southeast of the city potentially seeing more. We could get some isolated 3-4” reports of snow up in the Laurels, especially around the Seven Springs area.

Looking ahead, we warm up on Sunday with highs in the low 40’s, we see highs in the 50’s on Monday.

Rain chances return on Tuesday with the rest of the week looking wet.

Several inches of rain could fall over around five days starting on Tuesday. Interestingly enough we could also see a round of freezing rain and snow on Thursday. That is new this morning and something we will be watching closely through the week.

