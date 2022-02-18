By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Between heavy rain, snow melt, ice jams and fluctuating temperatures, there is some major flooding going on across the area this Friday.

The hardest hit places appear to be in parts of Beaver and Butler counties.

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says there is still a Flood Advisory for the Ohio River.

Flooding is ongoing for Connoquenessing Creek in Beaver County and at the Allegheny River near Kittanning in Armstrong County and Clarion County. Pike and Rimer are a few locations that could see rising water through Saturday evening.

More from that area. Backyards are underwater for neighbors on the other side of the railroad here. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/uJHfnosXeh — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 18, 2022

The aerial view from NewsChopper 2 late Friday morning showed flood waters surrounding homes and bridges in Fombell, Beaver County, and Zelienople, Butler County.

The rising waters have forced the closure of many roads, as well as the Mon Wharf in downtown Pittsburgh.

I feel like I’m on a really cold beach with these little waves😂 The Mon Wharf is closed because of some flooding. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MeG8BCZItr — Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) February 18, 2022

The 10th Street Bypass will also close at 4 p.m. in both directions due to anticipated flooding, PennDOT said. It will close between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard. Ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the 10th Street Bypass will close too.

Here are PennDOT’s other road closures by county:

Allegheny County

Center Street (Route 2118) between Walnut Street (Route 48) and Center Grove Road in Versailles Borough

Route 48 between Old Long Run Road in the City of McKeesport to Cool Springs Road in White Oak Borough

Little Pine Creek Road (Route 4017) between Kiwanis Park Road and Wise Lane in Shaler Township

Little Deer Creek Road (Route 1015) between Lefever Hill Road/Log Cabin Road intersection and Duquesne Light Lane in Indiana Township

Armstrong County:

State Route 3013 is closed between the intersections of Hindman Hill Road and the Butler County Line/SR 1021 in West Franklin Township

State Route 4035 is closed between the intersections of Airport Road, Yellow Dog Road and Old Butler Road in West Franklin Township

State Route 1004 is closed between the intersections of Poseytown Road, Scenic Road and State Route 1002 in Madison Township

Beaver County

Route 30 between Long Road to Hookstown Frankfort Road (PA-168) in Greene Township

Mercer Road (Route 1006) between Route 65 and PA-288 (Zelienople Road) in Franklin Township

North Camp Run Road (Route 1011) between PA-288 and American School Road in Franklin Township

Barclay Hill Road (Route 4037) single-lane restriction between Midland Beaver Road and John E Gray Drive in Industry Borough

Brush Creek Road (Route 1019) between Powell Road and Mellon Road (Route 1018) in New Sewickley Township

Service Creek Road (Route 3020) between Parrish Drive in Hopewell Township and Clearview Road in Independence Township

Hartzell School Road (Route 1015) between PA-588 in Marion Township and Fombell Road in Franklin Township

Park Road (Route 3023) between E. Hookstown Grade Road and Hookstown Grade Road in Independence Township

Independence Road (Route 3013) between Tank Farm Road in Independence Township and Bryson Road in Hopewell Township

Soap Run Road (Route 1008) between PA-288/Zelienople Road Intersection and Celia Road in Franklin Township

Route 68 in Industry Borough single-lane restriction between Sebring Road and Barclay Hill Road

Route 68 in Industry Borough between Wolf Run Road (Route 4034) and Engle Road (Route 4032)

Route 588 between Pine Run Road and Hartzell School Road

Butler County:

State Route 3027 is closed between the intersections of PA 68 and Hartmann Road in Jackson Township

State Route 3006 is closed between the intersections of PA 8 Pittsburgh Road in Penn Township and Meridian Road in Penn Township

PA-38 is closed between the intersections of PA 138 – North Washington Road in Washington Township and Hoon Road, Pine Tract Road in Center Township

PA-138 is closed between the intersections of Campbell Road and Meals Road in Concord Township

Clarion County:

State Route 2003 is closed between the intersections of Tintown Road and Curll Road in Monroe Township

State Route 2009 is closed between the intersections of Toby Shed Road and Cherry Run Church Road in Toby Township

Fayette County:

Jumonville Road (Route 2021) in North Union Township between Washington Springs Road and Old Braddock Road is closed due to downed trees in wires.

Indiana County:

State Route 580 – closed between the intersections of Penn Street and Clarion Road in Cherry Tree Boro

State Route 1022 – closed between the intersections of Purchase Line Road, Rice Road in Green Township and East Run Road in Grant Township

State Route 1014 – closed between the intersections of Starford Road and Barr Road in Green Township

State Route 4020 – closed between the intersections of Franklin road in East Mahoning Township and Mottarn Road in North Mahoning Township

Lawrence County

Old Plank Road (Route 1003) in Neshannock Township from Woodland Drive to Oakwood Way

Houston Road (Route 3011) in Little Beaver Township from Scott-Wallace Road to Beaver Dam Road

Route 351 from Gilmore Road to Route 351/551 intersection

Route 551 from Gilmore Road to Route 551/351 intersection

Mt. Herman Church Road (Route 2013) between Frew Mill Road and Princeton Station Road in Slippery Rock Township

Westmoreland County:

Route 381 in Ligonier Township between Route 30 and Club Stable Road is closed due to flooding.

Ross Mountain Park Road (Route 1007) between Lower Club Road in Fairfield Township and Shrum Hill Road in St. Clair Township is closed due to downed trees in wires.

Bethel Church Road (Route 2033) in Unity Township between Route 982 and Solomon Temple Road is closed due to a downed utility.

Two Mile Run Road (Route 2045) in Ligonier Township between Weller Road and Dickey Road is closed due to a downed tree in wires.

