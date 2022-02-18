By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Between heavy rain, snow melt, ice jams and fluctuating temperatures, there is some major flooding going on across the area this Friday.
The hardest hit places appear to be in parts of Beaver and Butler counties.
KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says there is still a Flood Advisory for the Ohio River.
Flooding is ongoing for Connoquenessing Creek in Beaver County and at the Allegheny River near Kittanning in Armstrong County and Clarion County. Pike and Rimer are a few locations that could see rising water through Saturday evening.
More from that area. Backyards are underwater for neighbors on the other side of the railroad here. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/uJHfnosXeh
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 18, 2022
The aerial view from NewsChopper 2 late Friday morning showed flood waters surrounding homes and bridges in Fombell, Beaver County, and Zelienople, Butler County.
The rising waters have forced the closure of many roads, as well as the Mon Wharf in downtown Pittsburgh.
I feel like I’m on a really cold beach with these little waves😂 The Mon Wharf is closed because of some flooding. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/MeG8BCZItr
— Jessica Guay (@JessicaGuayTV) February 18, 2022
The 10th Street Bypass will also close at 4 p.m. in both directions due to anticipated flooding, PennDOT said. It will close between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard. Ramps from northbound and southbound I-279 to the 10th Street Bypass will close too.
Here are PennDOT’s other road closures by county:
Allegheny County
- Center Street (Route 2118) between Walnut Street (Route 48) and Center Grove Road in Versailles Borough
- Route 48 between Old Long Run Road in the City of McKeesport to Cool Springs Road in White Oak Borough
- Little Pine Creek Road (Route 4017) between Kiwanis Park Road and Wise Lane in Shaler Township
- Little Deer Creek Road (Route 1015) between Lefever Hill Road/Log Cabin Road intersection and Duquesne Light Lane in Indiana Township
Armstrong County:
- State Route 3013 is closed between the intersections of Hindman Hill Road and the Butler County Line/SR 1021 in West Franklin Township
- State Route 4035 is closed between the intersections of Airport Road, Yellow Dog Road and Old Butler Road in West Franklin Township
- State Route 1004 is closed between the intersections of Poseytown Road, Scenic Road and State Route 1002 in Madison Township
Beaver County
- Route 30 between Long Road to Hookstown Frankfort Road (PA-168) in Greene Township
- Mercer Road (Route 1006) between Route 65 and PA-288 (Zelienople Road) in Franklin Township
- North Camp Run Road (Route 1011) between PA-288 and American School Road in Franklin Township
- Barclay Hill Road (Route 4037) single-lane restriction between Midland Beaver Road and John E Gray Drive in Industry Borough
- Brush Creek Road (Route 1019) between Powell Road and Mellon Road (Route 1018) in New Sewickley Township
- Service Creek Road (Route 3020) between Parrish Drive in Hopewell Township and Clearview Road in Independence Township
- Hartzell School Road (Route 1015) between PA-588 in Marion Township and Fombell Road in Franklin Township
- Park Road (Route 3023) between E. Hookstown Grade Road and Hookstown Grade Road in Independence Township
- Independence Road (Route 3013) between Tank Farm Road in Independence Township and Bryson Road in Hopewell Township
- Soap Run Road (Route 1008) between PA-288/Zelienople Road Intersection and Celia Road in Franklin Township
- Route 68 in Industry Borough single-lane restriction between Sebring Road and Barclay Hill Road
- Route 68 in Industry Borough between Wolf Run Road (Route 4034) and Engle Road (Route 4032)
- Route 588 between Pine Run Road and Hartzell School Road
Butler County:
- State Route 3027 is closed between the intersections of PA 68 and Hartmann Road in Jackson Township
- State Route 3006 is closed between the intersections of PA 8 Pittsburgh Road in Penn Township and Meridian Road in Penn Township
- PA-38 is closed between the intersections of PA 138 – North Washington Road in Washington Township and Hoon Road, Pine Tract Road in Center Township
- PA-138 is closed between the intersections of Campbell Road and Meals Road in Concord Township
Clarion County:
- State Route 2003 is closed between the intersections of Tintown Road and Curll Road in Monroe Township
- State Route 2009 is closed between the intersections of Toby Shed Road and Cherry Run Church Road in Toby Township
Fayette County:
- Jumonville Road (Route 2021) in North Union Township between Washington Springs Road and Old Braddock Road is closed due to downed trees in wires.
Indiana County:
- State Route 580 – closed between the intersections of Penn Street and Clarion Road in Cherry Tree Boro
- State Route 1022 – closed between the intersections of Purchase Line Road, Rice Road in Green Township and East Run Road in Grant Township
- State Route 1014 – closed between the intersections of Starford Road and Barr Road in Green Township
- State Route 4020 – closed between the intersections of Franklin road in East Mahoning Township and Mottarn Road in North Mahoning Township
Lawrence County
- Old Plank Road (Route 1003) in Neshannock Township from Woodland Drive to Oakwood Way
- Houston Road (Route 3011) in Little Beaver Township from Scott-Wallace Road to Beaver Dam Road
- Route 351 from Gilmore Road to Route 351/551 intersection
- Route 551 from Gilmore Road to Route 551/351 intersection
- Mt. Herman Church Road (Route 2013) between Frew Mill Road and Princeton Station Road in Slippery Rock Township
Westmoreland County:
- Route 381 in Ligonier Township between Route 30 and Club Stable Road is closed due to flooding.
- Ross Mountain Park Road (Route 1007) between Lower Club Road in Fairfield Township and Shrum Hill Road in St. Clair Township is closed due to downed trees in wires.
- Bethel Church Road (Route 2033) in Unity Township between Route 982 and Solomon Temple Road is closed due to a downed utility.
- Two Mile Run Road (Route 2045) in Ligonier Township between Weller Road and Dickey Road is closed due to a downed tree in wires.
