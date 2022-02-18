By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The baby elephant born last summer at the Pittsburgh Zoo’s International Conservation Center now has a name.

Her caretakers at the facility in Somerset County are calling her Tsuni. That is short for tsunami, because it “perfectly describes her boisterous personality.”

Tsuni is still living at the zoo’s Conservation Center with her mother, Sukuri. Resident bull elephant, Jackson, is her father.

The African elephant calf was moved to “guarded condition” in September due to concerns about her weight.

Staff closely monitored her health and she started “showing signs of stabilizing” in November, the zoo said.

At that time the zoo released this statement: “Thank you to the Zoo community for continuing to support our elephant calf. Internal and external veterinary teams are closely monitoring her health 24 hours a day. She is showing signs of stabilizing as she continues on her long journey toward recovery.”

Our African elephant calf is seven months old today, and we are excited to announce her name: Tsuni! This is short for tsunami, which perfectly describes her boisterous personality. She was named by her dedicated caretakers at the ICC, where she resides. pic.twitter.com/H4tSz5D2nL — Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) February 18, 2022

Today, Tsuni is turning 7-months-old. She was born on July 8.