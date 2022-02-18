By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Port Authority is moving forward with plans to upgrade several bridges.
The nine bridges in play here are rated in ‘poor’ condition — something many Pittsburghers are paying close attention to these days.
According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Port Authority wants to design and begin upgrades for the bridges over the next two years.
There are several in plans to be worked on, from Downtown to East Liberty, to the South Hills.
