Check out what’s coming up on FEBRUARY 19 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:
-Throwing Rocks in the Rocks: A Curling competition with First Responders, Team Fan N’ATion and Team JP RoofingREAD MORE: Pittsburgh Auto Show Returns To Convention Center
-Pen Historian, Rick Buker
-FAN CAVE: Scott from Avondale
-Black History Month: Cumberland Posy
-Hometown Highlight: Hunt Amory with Jaden Lindo, Manager, Community Hockey Programs
-FAN CAVE: Nicholas CaseREAD MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Flood Chances Remain Throughout Western Pa.
-412 FANily: Chris and Nick Simon
-Female wrestler, Isabella McNutt
All this and more…
Watch Saturday at 7:30 PM on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBS NEWS Pittsburgh on KDKA.com.
Or watch an encore episode at 11 PM on Pittsburgh’s CW!
Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!MORE NEWS: Uber Bans Accounts Of Alleged Shooter And His Girlfriend In Driver Christi Spicuzza's Death
