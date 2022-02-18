WEATHERSaturday will be a First Alert Day in our area
By Daisy Jade
Check out what’s coming up on FEBRUARY 19 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:

-Throwing Rocks in the Rocks: A Curling competition with First Responders, Team Fan N’ATion and Team JP Roofing

-Pen Historian, Rick Buker

-FAN CAVE: Scott from Avondale

-Black History Month: Cumberland Posy

-Hometown Highlight: Hunt Amory with Jaden Lindo, Manager, Community Hockey Programs

-FAN CAVE: Nicholas Case

-412 FANily: Chris and Nick Simon

-Female wrestler, Isabella McNutt

All this and more…

Watch Saturday at 7:30 PM on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBS NEWS Pittsburgh on KDKA.com.

Or watch an encore episode at 11 PM on Pittsburgh’s CW!

Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!

