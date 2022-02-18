PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Temperatures are dropping once again, but not everyone feels the colder temperatures the same way, and in some households, it can be a point of contention.

Telling your significant other that feeling like it’s too hot or too cold in the house is all in their head isn’t wise, because it’s not all in their head.

When it comes to how we feel temperatures, there are some stereotypes.

Dr. Randolph Peters says women tend to have a slightly higher core temperature with slightly cooler extremities. This means that for most people if your hands feel cold, the rest of your body has a tendency to feel cold.

“It’s not just about the temperature. It’s about temperature sensitivity,” he said.

Dr. Peters says that women will perceive changes in temperature more dramatically. He says that when it comes to negotiating over temperature, patience and understanding are key. But