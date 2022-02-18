By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Uber banned the accounts of the man accused of killing driver Christi Spicuzza and his girlfriend, who police said ordered him the ride.

Uber said Calvin Crew’s girlfriend will be held responsible for the actions of her “guest rider,” as the account holder has to answer for its entire party.

According to the criminal complaint, an Uber was called last Thursday around 9:15 p.m. to a house in Pitcairn on Brinton Road for Crew. It was requested to drive to Deram Drive in Penn Hills. Spicuzza was reported missing last Friday and was found shot to death in Monroeville on Saturday.

Spicuzza’s missing dash camera was found by officers in Penn Hills. Police said the camera revealed that Crew placed a gun to the back of Spicuzza’s head about 10 minutes after getting in the Uber, telling her to “keep driving,” according to the complaint. Spicuzza pleaded for her life, and the video ended after Crew said, “Do what I say and everything will be all right,” the complaint said.

Police said it’s unclear what happened in the time that her dashcam was shut off and her death, but it must have been “terrifying for Christine.” They said robbery was the motive behind the homicide but they’re still investigating what he got away with.

In the wake of her death, other local Uber drivers have said the company needs stronger safety protocols. One driver said had there been a barrier between Crew and Spicuzza, he wouldn’t have been able to take her camera.

Uber said it’s “deeply committed” to the safety of riders and drivers and its app has an emergency button that users can use to call or text 911, which then surfaces the real-time location and trip information.

“No family should have to suffer such an unimaginable loss and our thoughts are with Christi’s loved ones during this difficult time. We’ve been in touch with law enforcement to support the investigation and are grateful for everything they’ve done,” Uber said in a statement.

Crew is charged with homicide and robbery in Spicuzza’s death.