By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash involving a train and vehicle in Washington County.

Officials said the crash happened Saturday around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 4th and Railroad streets.

No other information was available.

