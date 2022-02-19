By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) — The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash involving a train and vehicle in Washington County.READ MORE: Man Wanted By Police For Strangulation Arrested In Washington County
Officials said the crash happened Saturday around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of 4th and Railroad streets.READ MORE: Brian Flores Hired By Pittsburgh Steelers
No other information was available.MORE NEWS: Police Investigating Attempted Burglary In Kiski Township
