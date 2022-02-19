PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The water levels here are clearly higher than normal here at the Mon Wharf parking lot — that’s why it remains closed.
If you had any plans to hit the river today — it may be a little safer to relax at home.
Because of the flooding issues, PennDOT has decided to close and restrict more than a few sections of roadway in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence Counties.
Experts say the mon river will crest below the action stage — but at the highest level — the Ohio River in Pittsburgh is expected to crest around 25 feet.
Locks 2 through 5 have also been shut down to commercial travel.
And PennDOT says as you drive around the city this morning, give yourself a little extra time to get around.
It's also important to note that all it takes is a few inches of water on the road to lift your car.
So, turn around, don’t drown.