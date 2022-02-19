By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were injured after a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Pittsburgh's Lincoln Place neighborhood, authorities said.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said the crash happened Saturday on Mifflin Road just past Mooney Road.
First responders found one vehicle with two people injured inside. They were both taken to local hospitals in critical condition, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
The other vehicle had one injured person. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
It’s believed one of the drivers lost control on the icy roadway and veered into the opposing lane, authorities said. Police are investigating.