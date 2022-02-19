By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This one might sting a little for Heinz Ketchup fans.READ MORE: Pennsylvania's State Supreme Court Eyes How To Pick House Districts Map
The famous number 57 on every bottle of Heinz Ketchup is all a lie.READ MORE: 1 Dead After Driver Of Car Hits Train In Washington County
When H.J. Heinz came up with the “57 varieties” slogan more than 100 years ago, the company did not have 57 Heinz varieties. The inspiration actually came during a trip to New York City when he saw an ad for 21 styles of shoes. Heinz wrote in his journal that the ad was memorable, and he changed his branding a week later.MORE NEWS: Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Murder Of His Former Girlfriend
There are a lot of theories on how Heinz landed on 57, from it being a combination of his and his wife’s lucky numbers to the psychological influence of the number seven.