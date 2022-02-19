By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
The one-way deal kicks in following the 2021-22 season and runs through the 2023-24 campaign. The contract has an average annual value of $800,000.
"Chad exemplifies what it means to be a teammate," said Pittsburgh General Manager Ron Hextall in a release. "His work ethic and positive attitude never wavers and we are happy he will be a part of our team for the next couple of years."
Ruhwedel has played in 47 games this season, tallying six points.