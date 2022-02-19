By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Swin Cash, the basketball superstar from McKeesport, is a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Congratulations to 3x @WNBA Champion, 4x WNBA All-Star and 2x Olympic Gold Medalist, #22HoopClass finalist @SwinCash. pic.twitter.com/296gnifpOG
— Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) February 18, 2022
She graduated from McKeesport, then went on to play at UConn, then in the WBNA, becoming a three-time champion and four-time All Star.
Cash also won two gold medals in the Olympics.