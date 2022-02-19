WEATHERSaturday is a First Alert Day in our area
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Swin Cash, the basketball superstar from McKeesport, is a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

She graduated from McKeesport, then went on to play at UConn, then in the WBNA, becoming a three-time champion and four-time All Star.

Cash also won two gold medals in the Olympics.