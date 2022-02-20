CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Thon 2022 celebrated its 50th year at Penn State University this weekend.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thon 2022 is over, and more than $13 million was raised to fight pediatric cancer.

Event organizers announced Sunday that this year’s event at the Bryce Jordan Center raised $13,756,347.50. The event returned to the arena after going virtual last year due to COVID-19.

The annual dance marathon raises money for the Four Diamonds Fund to fight pediatric cancer. It began at 6 p.m. on Friday and concluded Sunday at 4 p.m. Students were on their feet the entire time, helping raise money for childhood cancer research.

