By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — In New Kensington, a car slammed into the Quality Inn on Tarentum Bridge Road, setting both on fire.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say this happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no word on the extent of damage to the building.