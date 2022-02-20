CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
The deer were trapped in Greenlick Dam
Filed Under:Bullskin Township, Deer Rescue, Fayette County, Local News, Local TV

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Three deer are safe after a coordinated rescue effort in Fayette County.

READ MORE: Trial Underway In West Virginia For Man Accused Of Killing Young Daughter

On Saturday, crews responded to Greenlick Dam, where three deer were “trapped in the water and unable to get to shore due to the ice,” according to Bullskin Twp Volunteer Fire Company.

READ MORE: Firefighters Battle A House Fire On Bennington Avenue

(Photo Credit: Bullskin Twp Volunteer Fire Co./Facebook)

Crews were able to retrieve the deer from the ice and bring them to shore.

MORE NEWS: Car Slams Into Quality Inn, Catching Both On Fire

The Scottdale Volunteer Fire Department and Mutual Aid Ambulance service helped Bullskin Twp Volunteer Fire Company in the deer rescue.