By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday was a special day for Penguins captain Sidney Crosby — he reached the milestone of 500 career goals.
The only other player in the history of the team who also achieved that feat was Mario Lemieux.
Over the last several days, an outpouring of support and congratulations has been sent Crosby’s way, including by his teammates today.
Ahead of Sunday’s game, as the Pens were set up for a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin gave Crosby a golden hockey stick in honor of his 500 goals.
Congratulations, Sid!
Prior to today’s game, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin presented Sidney Crosby with a golden stick and a framed piece commemorating the captain’s 500th career goal. pic.twitter.com/fHv3x3RXVb
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 20, 2022

Picture perfect 📸 pic.twitter.com/GaGV0T5QBG
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 20, 2022
Crosby is the 46th player to accomplish 500 career goals in the NHL.