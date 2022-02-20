CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Crosby received the gift from his Letang and Malkin on behalf of the entire Penguins organization before the start of the Hurricanes game
Filed Under:Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tuesday was a special day for Penguins captain Sidney Crosby — he reached the milestone of 500 career goals.

READ MORE: 3 Deer Rescued From Icy Waters In Bullskin Township

The only other player in the history of the team who also achieved that feat was Mario Lemieux.

READ MORE: Trial Underway In West Virginia For Man Accused Of Killing Young Daughter

Over the last several days, an outpouring of support and congratulations has been sent Crosby’s way, including by his teammates today.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, as the Pens were set up for a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin gave Crosby a golden hockey stick in honor of his 500 goals.

MORE NEWS: Firefighters Battle A House Fire On Bennington Avenue

Crosby is the 46th player to accomplish 500 career goals in the NHL.