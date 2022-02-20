By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a crash on State Route 28/66 in Armstrong County, authorities said.READ MORE: New River Gorge Had Record Visitation In 2021
The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office says Francis Sesco, of New Bethlehem, was killed in the crash Saturday morning in Rayburn Township.READ MORE: Pittsburgh's Ukrainian Community Keeps Close Watch On Possibility Of Russian Invasion
The coroner said Sesco was driving south on the road when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.MORE NEWS: 2 Killed In Head-On Crash In Uniontown
Weather is considered to be a factor, the coroner said.