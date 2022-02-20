CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a crash on State Route 28/66 in Armstrong County, authorities said.

The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office says Francis Sesco, of New Bethlehem, was killed in the crash Saturday morning in Rayburn Township.

The coroner said Sesco was driving south on the road when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.

Weather is considered to be a factor, the coroner said.