She is scheduled to play at the Palace Theatre on March 24.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Martina McBride is coming to Westmoreland County next month.

The country superstar is scheduled to play at The Palace Theatre on March 24. Tickets are on sale now.

The show was rescheduled three times previously. All tickets from the original date of April 30, 2020, will be honored.

Tickets can be purchased here or by calling (724) 836-8000.