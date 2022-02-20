PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With a close watch on how the Russia-Ukraine situation will pan out, President Joe Biden says diplomacy is not off that table with Russia.

As another Sunday passes and tensions continue to grow, Pittsburgh’s Ukrainian community maintains a close watch on the possibility of a Russian invasion.

Father Yaroslav Koval of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church said childhood teachings instilled in him that prayer can go a long way.

“We have an old proverb in Ukraine language, that prayer can break steel and iron,” Koval said. “In the church, we have the most powerful weapons are prayers. So we can do a lot with prayers.”

Only 10 years in the United States, Koval has friends and family in Ukraine who he talks to every day.

“They are not afraid because first of all, they do the right thing and protect home country,” Koval said.

As for his parishioners, there is a concern, but believing in a higher power gives them a reason to believe better days are ahead.

“You have to believe that change is possible,” John Nasevich said. “So coming here, praying, it’s hope, it’s faith.”

Meanwhile, Koval said his home country is more united than it has been in years.

“We have to give credit to Russia, they united us,” he said. “Ukraine was different parts and parties, and now we are one people.”