PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold morning with lows in the teens and single digit wind chills but a gorgeous Sunday ahead!
It’ll be windy at times with a strong southerly flow and gusts around 20-25 mph but it’s also pumping in warmer air.
Highs get back to the mid 40s with sunshine and it gets even better on Monday with highs in the 50s and possibly even 60 for some!
Rain arrives Tuesday
The next round of wet weather arrives Tuesday and highs will be back around 60. Rain showers will be on and off through the day as a low-pressure system arrives.
Wednesday morning there will be a few rain showers then the afternoon dries out and mild weather sticks around with highs in the 50s.
The next chance before a chance for rain and snow showers arrive Thursday which could potentially lead to a First Alert Weather Day!
