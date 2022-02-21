CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Bethel Park police say Jonathan Muse was driving a 2016 gray Mitsubishi Outlander.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Bethel Park police are looking for a man who went missing after leaving work on Sunday night.

Jonathan Muse, 47, has not been seen since 10:30 p.m. in Imperial.

(Source: Bethel Park Police/Facebook)

He was driving a 2016 gray Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate – KCD 5821.

Muse is 6-foot-1-inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He may be wearing blue flannel, jeans and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bethel Park police at 412-833-2000.

