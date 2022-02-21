By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) — Greensburg is giving you the chance to honor a veteran or first responder in your life.
The city is now accepting orders for its Hometown Hero Banner Project.
The program honors local military and non-military heroes with banners that are hung throughout the area.
The banners cost $250.
Orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through March 4.
The banners will be displayed for two years and then will be given back to those who purchased them
